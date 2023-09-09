Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘More than R100 billion lost due to extortion construction industry’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Some members of the construction industry say more than R100 billion has been lost due to extortion. This emerged at the annual Master Builders South Africa 2023 Congress in Cape Town.

The industry says it is grappling with a number of factors such as the decline in economic growth in the country, delayed payments from the public service, slow transformation and corruption.

President of Master Builders South Africa, Musa Shangase, says the extortion problem started in KwaZulu Natal in 2014 and has since spread to Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.