More travellers allowed to visit SA as list of high-risk countries revised

The government on Monday issued a revised list of what it deems “high-risk countries”, based on a risk categorisation model, in light of the current pandemic.

The list is compiled by ministers of health, home affairs and tourism, and was done in a way that “strikes a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods”.

No changes were made to travel in Africa.

The only people from high-risk countries who are able to visit South Africa at the moment are those travelling for business, those that hold critical skills visas, investors, and those from sports, arts, culture and science international missions.

Travellers from select European countries who usually visit South Africa in the summer to escape cold winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, many of whom own property, will also be allowed to visit South Africa.

However, this is subject to a three-month visitation period or longer, and Covid-19 protocols.

Those seeking permission to travel to South Africa must email their requests, and provide a copy of their passport and temporary residence visa, proof of business activities to be undertaken, proof of travel itinerary and proof of address or accommodation.

The email address that has been in operation has in the last two weeks received 4 701 applications. So far, 3 113 have been approved.

This amounts to an average of 335 investors per day applying to visit South Africa, “sending a strong message that South Africa remains an attractive investment destination”.

As such, capacity to manage the email account has been increased.

Here is the latest list of high-risk countries still not allowed to travel to South Africa for leisure travel:

Argentina

Germany

Peru

Bangladesh

India

Philippines

Belgium

Indonesia

Russia

Brazil

Iran

Spain

Canada

Iraq

United Kingdom

Chile

Italy

USA

Colombia

Mexico

France

Netherlands