More women arming themselves

Being a woman in South Africa has become somewhat of an extreme sport.

From brutal rapes to high rates of femicide, the question remains: Is it time for women to start loading the barrel?

Lynnette Oxley, a gun instructor for over 20 years, says self-defence is a tool women need.

“You have to be able to defend yourself, and not depend on police always. Women need to have some form of defence,” she said.

South Africa has very strict gun laws. So before you buy, read extensively.

While you might believe you’re investing in your safety, it could actually be dangerous if you don’t know how or when to use a weapon.