Moroccans protest Gaza war, normalisation with Israel

Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Casablanca, Rabat, and Tangier last night to protest Israel’s war in Gaza and condemn Morocco’s normalisation with Israel.

“We came to say ‘no’ to the barbaric massacres Israel is committing against Palestinians, to the destruction in Gaza… and to the silence of the Arab states,” protest organiser Mohammed Riahi told AFP news agency in Casablanca.

Morocco, which normalised ties with Israel in 2020, has accused Israel of breaching international law in its war in Gaza, but not given any indication it would reconsider its ties with the state.

Photo: Al Jazeera