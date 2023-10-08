Moroccans rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza facing Israeli airstrikes

Share this article

A demonstration Saturday was held in the Moroccan capital of Rabat in support of Gaza and Palestinian groups fighting Israeli forces.

The National Action Group for Palestine organized the rally where speakers stressed support to the Palestinian people.

Participants raised banners in support of Palestinian resistance and against normalization attempts with Israel.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in a surprise, multifront attack in what is said was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex during the recent Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israeli army said it initiated Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip — a “large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians against the combined attack.”

Medical sources in Gaza said at least 232 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air attacks, while Israeli authorities put their death toll at 300.

Source: Middle East Monitor