From the news desk

Morocco earthquake kills 300 and levels buildings around Atlas mountains

An earthquake has rocked Morocco’s Atlas mountains, killing nearly 300 people and flooring buildings in several surrounding governorates.

The interior ministry said on Saturday morning the preliminary death toll stood at 296, with another 156 injured. However, as the quake hit mountainous areas, access to victims is believed to be difficult.

The ministry said the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant were affected. Reuters reported that buildings in Marrakech’s Old City, a World Heritage Site, had collapsed.

Five people from one family were killed in one such incident, al-Arabiya reported.

This is a developing story…

Source: Middle East Eye


