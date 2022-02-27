Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Morocco government to subsidise consumable materials

International, NewsNo Comments
The Moroccan government announced on Friday its intention to directly support certain productive social sectors and consumable materials.

This came in a statement by the Presidency of the Government, following the first round of social dialogues with unions and employers, which began on Thursday and ended on Friday.

According to the statement, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressed.

The government intends during the next few days to take initiatives in order to preserve the citizen’s purchasing power through direct support of a group of productive social sectors and consumable materials.

The government currently subsidises flour, sugar and butane gas canisters for domestic use.

According to the statement, the prime minister and the other parties have agreed that: “Despite the difficult circumstances and the multiple and varied coercions, it is necessary to reach clear agreements within reasonable deadlines.”

Several Moroccan cities have recently witnessed protests by hundreds of citizens, rejecting the high prices in recent months.

Source: Middle East Monitor


