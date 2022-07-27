Morocco navy rescues 359 irregular migrants

Share this article

The Moroccan navy has rescued 359 irregular migrants in the three days from Saturday to Monday, the official news agency MAP reported Tuesday.

MAP quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the Coast Guard units intercepted and rescued 359 irregular migrants, including ten women and four children, who were on dinghies and that most of them are from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Moroccan official explained that the rescued immigrants received the necessary first aid.

In May, Moroccan authorities announced the thwarting of 14,746 illegal immigration attempts during the first quarter of the year.

Due to its geographical proximity to Europe, especially Spain, Morocco is a major transit point for irregular migrants looking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Source: Middle East Monitor