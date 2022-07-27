Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Morocco navy rescues 359 irregular migrants

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Moroccan navy has rescued 359 irregular migrants in the three days from Saturday to Monday, the official news agency MAP reported Tuesday.

MAP quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the Coast Guard units intercepted and rescued 359 irregular migrants, including ten women and four children, who were on dinghies and that most of them are from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Moroccan official explained that the rescued immigrants received the necessary first aid.

In May, Moroccan authorities announced the thwarting of 14,746 illegal immigration attempts during the first quarter of the year.

Due to its geographical proximity to Europe, especially Spain, Morocco is a major transit point for irregular migrants looking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.