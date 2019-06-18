Morsi’s death symbolic of democracy in Egypt

Share this article

















The first democratically elected, former president of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi’s death should be regarded as state-orchestrated murder, according to Khalid Hilal from the international movement of Students Against the Coup. Hilal says that Morsi’s death has been the culmination of years of neglect and symbolises the death of an era in Egypt.

“We’d absolutely call it murder,” said Hilal.

“What has happened with Mohamed Morsi over the course of the past six years has been a very slow death…a premeditated, slow killing of the legitimate president of Egypt.”

“Over the last six years, Dr Morsi complained several times about his health and being denied crucial medical care. Dr Morsi suffered from high blood pressure and he was diabetic. The most basic medical attention was not given to him, despite several requests during the court proceedings.”

“It was done systematically – it was a part of their goal and agenda to kill Dr Morsi and they achieved that last night.”

Hilal stated that the death of former president Morsi is indicative of the brutality of the current Egyptian regime and reflects the regime’s attitude toward the people of Egypt. Hilal also says that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share responsibility for Morsi’s death.

“Unfortunately, that’s just the nature of this brutal military regime. If they do not care to give the most basic medical attention to the legitimate president of Egypt, that should tell you a lot about their attitude toward the common people of Egypt.”

“Were it not for Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s support and funding of the coup [The 2013 Egyptian coup d’état], the coup would not have been sustainable up until now. Saudi and the UAE have played a very big role in the establishment of the current military regime and in upholding its power. We hold them directly responsible for the death of Dr Mohamed Morsi.”

The passing of former president Morsi is symbolic of the death of hope and democracy in Egypt, according to Hilal.

“Dr Mohamed Morsi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt. He represented a new era of hope for most Egyptians and for most of the Arab countries around the world. By killing him, they wish to put an end to this era and hope.”

“Sisi’s [President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi] regime’s attempt at killing Dr Mohamed Morsi is [an attempt] to kill the will of the Egyptian people.”

Listen below:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/700926">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments