Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Mosque in Germany vandalised with racist graffiti

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A mosque in Germany was vandalised, Wednesday, when unknown attackers painted a swastika on one of its doors, according to a Muslim body head, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Turgut Ulker from Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) stated that similar attacks on the mosques in Dortmund were carried out last month and these attacks, which have increased recently, worry them.

“We demand that the authorities take urgent action and protect our places of worship. We will continue our fight against racism in Dortmund, together with all democratic institutions. We will continue to do our best to ensure that Dortmund remains a city of tolerance,” he said.

The police, who examined the mosque, covered the swastika with spray paint.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.