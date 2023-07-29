Most parts Western Cape face persistent cold weather this weekend

Share this article

Icy conditions are being experienced in the Western Cape as another cold front has made landfall. The extremely cold weather is expected to continue over most parts of the province, with heavy rainfall being experienced in several areas.

Authorities have warned of damaging winds expected in places together with very low temperatures and possible snow over high lying areas.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has put measures in place.

Spokesperson for the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, Wouter Kriel says, “We are specifically concerned about areas in the Overstrand and the Garden Route Districts and also concerned around snowfall in high-lying areas.

“We are requesting that people should rather postpone plans for outdoor activities this weekend. We have also met with CapeNature and with other stakeholders to consider the possible closing of routes where people might be walking this weekend,” Kriel adds.

Source: SABC News