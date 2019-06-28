Most South Africans are willing to pay a bribe: Survey

Share this article

















The majority of South Africans who are asked for a bribe will pay it according to reports from the Daily Maverick’s Business Against Corruption event on Thursday.

65% percent of South Africans who are asked for a bribe, pay it according to the Citizens’ Bribery Survey of 2017 conducted by the Ethics Institute, sponsored by Massmart.

The larger focus of the event was on private sector corruption.

Incoming CEO of Business Leadership SA, Busisiwe Mavuso, is calling for action to be taken against those involved in corruption, including BLSA member companies KPMG and Bain & Co.

“We have to have very stringent and rigid and tight and strong measures against these people. And the strongest sanction that can be given to them is for them to be in orange overalls,” said Mavuso.

Another issue raised was corporates not paying enough tax and moving cash offshore.

Share this article

















Comments

[Source: eNCA]

comments