“Mother City will continue to honour Haneyah and his struggle for a liberated Palestine”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinians, activists, and civil societies across the world mourn the martyrdom of a top Hamas official, Ismail Haniyeh, after his assassination in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Haniyeh was murdered as a result of a “treacherous Zionist raid” in Tehran. While early reports have not been clear on who is behind his murder, Hamas and Iran have attributed the incident to Israel.

Reactions

So far, recent reports said Iran has vowed to avenge Haniyeh’s death while Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel has prepared a “harsh punishment” for itself.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has declared its full support for the Palestinian resistance Hamas, saying it shared its feelings of “pain and anger.”

Additionally, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vehemently condemned the assassination, deeming it “a cowardly act” and a “dangerous development.”

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

Analysis

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Wednesday, a Middle East Monitor (MEMO) analyst, Nasim Ahmed, said Iran has no option but to retaliate in some way as the move seemed rather calculating, given the time and place.

“Iran does not want an escalation, neither does the Americans and the only people that want an escalation of this war is Israel. Israel struck Haniyeh because Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is cornered and fears a peace offensive – he does not want a Hamas leadership that is willing to accept a peace deal,” detailed Ahmed.

He stressed Israel’s objective to expand its genocidal campaign because it is the only way Netanyahu remains in power.

“The only way he can maintain is to kill off all the Palestinian leaders, create frustration and anger in the region, and force the opposition to retaliate and enter the war – this is why we are seeing attacks Lebanon, Tehran, and Gaza – and Netanyahu wants anyone talking about peace, to be wiped off the map,” he added.

How would Hamas advance?

Hamas expert and author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapter, Dr Azzam Tamimi, told VOC News this is not the first time Hamas has suffered a blow like this as dozens of top Hamas officials were eliminated by Israelis.

“Every time a move like this happens, the movement grows bigger, more popular, and stronger. The reason for this is because Hamas is an idea that is very dear to Palestinians who want to go back home and liberate their country from foreign occupation,” explained Tamimi.

He argued that Hamas is an organisation based on institutions and its leaders are elected.

“There is no room for despotic decision making, totalitarian or authoritarian tendencies. Haniyeh’s martyrdom will not change the direction or strategy of the movement (Hamas),” clarified Tamimi.

The Media Review Network – an organisational standpoint

Executive Member Media Review Network (MRN), Dr. Ahmed Haroon Jazbhay, spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show and expressed its heartfelt condolences to Hamas and the Palestinian people on the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

“The MRN had the privilege of meeting Shahid Ismail Haniyeh early this year to express condolences on the martyrdom of his beloved sons on Eid day in Gaza.” “At the meeting and in many public utterances, he expressed the sentiment that the blood of his sons or any Palestinian leader is no more valuable than that of ordinary Palestinians,” remarked Jazbhay.

While we mourn the death of Haniyeh, said Jazbhay, we are acutely aware that Hamas and the Palestinian people are not ruled by a cult of personality.

“The cowardly assassination will not diminish the Palestinian struggle for liberation. In fact, it will embolden it. No one is indispensable. The Islamic Resistance shall not flounder but emerge stronger. Martyrdom is the ultimate rank for any Mujahideen,” asserted the MRN.

Furthermore, the Director of Al-Quds Foundation, Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels, said on VOC’s PM Drive show the Mother City will continue to honour Haneyah and his struggle for a liberated Palestine.

“I would have loved for him to see a liberated Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa, and I wish I could have stood behind him in a free Masjid Al-Aqsa. May he be granted the highest place in Jannah (paradise), Ameen (so be it),” added Gabriels.

*This is still a developing story

Photo: QudsNen/X