Mother City’s festive lights switched on amid new Omicron variant

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis switched on the festive lights in Adderley Street last night. However, for the second year in a row, the free open-air concert which usually precedes the event was cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.
“The annual Festive Lights Switch-on is the City’s signature event and a tradition for the past five decades as a symbolic start to the festive season,” said Hill-Lewis.
This year’s festive theme is, Cape Town: City of Opportunities.
Furthermore, in addition to the much anticipated revelry in the CBD, festive displays also shone brightly in Muizenberg, Grassy Park, Macassar, Strand, Somerset West, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Ravensmead, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis.
VOC