Moti brothers still missing

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Police in Polokwane are still searching for the Moti brothers. The four boys were allegedly kidnapped on their way to school on Wednesday. It’s reported that the car they were in was stopped by seven heavily armed men. The Moti family still have no idea where the siblings could be, and the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown, with no ransom demand having been received. Police are calling on anyone with information to come forward. However, Mighty Tactical Security’s Shabir Valjie implores people to refrain from posting assumptions and fake news on social media.
