Motorists warned against harmful fuel-saving gimmicks

Motorists are being cautioned against using fuel-saving gimmicks as it could result in damage to vehicles.

Fuel-saving hacks have been circulating online, amid a rise in petrol and diesel prices this year.

On Wednesday, South African motorists are pay more to fill up when fuel prices increased, with diesel increasing by R1.43 per litre and both grades of petrol increasing by 51 cents a litre. Illuminating paraffin went up by 77 cents a litre.

Some of the advice given includes pouring soda drinks, dishwashing liquid or tablets and tomato sauce into fuel tanks.

Motoring journalist Adam Ford says these additives have not been proven to help save fuel.

“Fuel gimmicks have been advertised and they can actually do more damage to your car. The best way to be fuel efficient with a car is to make sure that your car is running in good condition. Have it regularly serviced, when it is required, and if you are going to put any fuel in your car make sure it is normal fuel and no additives whatsoever because none of them have been proven to work at all,” asserts Ford.

Source: SABC News