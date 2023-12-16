Motorists warned of accident hotspots

Share this article

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned festive season travelers to be cautious on roads especially at what it terms as hazardous hotspots.

Traffic volumes have started to increase on various national roads leading to popular holiday destinations.

The RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, says these roads were deemed as hotspots, due to frequent incidents that happen.

“There are hazardous hotspots on the roads, that we base on incidents that happen that particular hotspot. One of the hotspots is on R71- in Mankweng, where we’ve got concerns because of high pedestrian fatalities that are experienced at that spot.”

“Also, on the N3- around Harrismith where there’s also a high number of pedestrian fatalities. When you go into the Eastern Cape, it’s the N2- around Mbizana, because also there’s stray animals around in that particular district and then that leads to a high number of fatalities.”

Meanwhile, the management of the N3 Toll Concession says traffic volumes are starting to reduce, following heavy traffic recorded on Friday.

Holidaymakers have started traveling to various destinations.

The Toll Concession’s Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra says there have been no major incidents reported and has urged road users to share in the responsibility of keeping travelers safe.

Source: SABC News