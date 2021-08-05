Motshekga concerned about the slow progress in schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Share this article

















Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she is concerned about the progress that’s being made at schools since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Motshekga is visiting some schools in Bloemfontein on Thursday to assess teaching and learning. She says that only around 30% of the current syllabus is being completed under the measures adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She’s hopeful that educational facilities will not be forced to close again.

Motshekga dismisses fake reports saying the government will close schools as the infection and COVID-19 death rate remains at a peak.

The Free State Department of Education says it is ready to welcome the full capacity of primary school learners from next Tuesday.

South Africa has recorded 13 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking total infections to 2 484 009.

The country also recorded 423 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hours taking total fatalities to 73 415

