Motshekga to announce findings into difficult matric exam Maths question

Share this article

LOCAL

he Department of Basic Education says Minister Angie Motshekga will soon make an announcement on the findings of its investigation into a matric Maths question that some learners say was impossible to answer.

The question is worth seven marks.

The problem with Maths Paper 2 was reported nationwide after learners had written it.

There are fears that the question could affect the learners’ grades.

But should the department confirm that there was no right way of answering the question, it will be removed from the final marks.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says: “We’re done…the minister will make an announcement in the next two days. It was not a big issue. We have made a determination in terms of what took place, and we are going to put in place a situation that is not going to place learners’ lives in jeopardy.”

2022 exams

The department says 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates are registered for this year’s matric exams.

A total of 6 307 public schools and 578 independent centres will be used as exam venues.

This year also marks the fifth cohort of the South African Sign Language Home Language examinations included in the writing of matric exams.

During a media briefing on the department’s readiness, Motshekga said learners and educators had to re-adjust from the COVID-19 environment of wearing masks to a normal way after two years of the pandemic.

More details of the media briefing in the report below:

Source: SABC news