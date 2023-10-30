Motshekga warns matriculants against cheating

Share this article

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has warned there will be no mercy for cheating learners.

Matric learners from schools across the country will write their first language paper today.

The Department of Basic Education says it is all systems go for the Grade 12 exams starting this morning.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they have put in place security measures to deal with potential paper leaks.

“What we’ve experienced is people trying to cheat at school level when they open question papers earlier than are required. We have made people sign pledges to commit to a clean examination, one without irregularities.”

“These are issues that have got to do with human behaviour. We always remind people on what they must do and not do, but they always do it. In those cases [that] we catch them, we [will] punish them. So we just need to remind them that they shouldn’t even try because we find them [and] they will pay the price,” adds Mhlanga.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government is confident in the work done in the build-up to the final exams for Grade 12 students.

She wished the class of 2023 all the best.

“As we wish the Class of 2023 all the best, we take this opportunity to remind them that it is their determination and hard work that will yield positive results. Government calls on parents, guardians, and society as a whole, to support these learners as they get tested to become future leaders and impactful role-players in communities.”

Source: SABC News