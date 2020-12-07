Mowbray cemetery temporarily closed amid various concerns

Share this article

















The Moslem Cemetery Board has made a decision to temporarily close the Mowbray Cemetery for visits with immediate effect and until further notice. The Cemetery will be open for the purpose of funerals only subject to Covid-19 protocols. It comes after the cemetery experienced an underground pipe burst located near the centre of the grounds. The burst pipe led to copious amounts of water flooding in the cemetery for days causing substantial structural damage. More than 15 large trees collapsed, pathways in certain areas were uprooted and the ground had sunk in many areas causing damage to headstones and graves. The Kramat building flooded for many days and had sustained substantial structural damage to the flooring.

“We are concerned that trees continue to lean dangerously with the potential of collapse and may injure anyone standing in its path. The ground continues to sink at certain areas whilst staff continue to fill the ground with additional clay and soil. The staff has worked tirelessly to rectify the damages and are continuously busy,” said the board in a statement.

The cemetery is currently undergoing construction of approximately half a kilometre wall being raised on the Northern border of Browning street.

The board said the cemetery has gone through a number of upgrades and maintenance procedures including the installation of surveillance cameras for security purposes and upgrades to technology amongst others.

The board said the temporary closure was also promoted by the current increase in infections of Covid19 which experts point to a second wave of the virus.

“Though we acknowledge that visiting the grave and cemetery is important for a time of reflection, remembrance, to show honour for the deceased, and the relationship between

family, we have to consider the safety, health, and security of the community. After careful consideration, we the Moslem Cemetery Board regrettably and with great sadness inform the community of the temporary precautionary measure of closing the Mowbray Cemetery for visits with immediate effect and until further notice.”