Mowbray cemetery unveils new salaah facility

By Aneeqa du Plessis

In a major move for the local Muslim community, the Mowbray cemetery has officially opened its brand-new salaah facility. This is according to the Chairman of the Moslem Cemetery Board (MCB) and Secretary of the Muslim Judicial Council’s (MJC) Burial Administration, Faizal Sayed.

The cemetery has undergone several improvements over the last two years.

“The salaah facility comes as a response to a need in our community. Far too often do we find people coming into the cemetery asking for a place to make salaah and we found it incumbent to ensure we address the need,” explained Sayed to VOC News.

Second Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Chairman of the MJC Burial Administration, Sheikh Riad Fataar said the most beloved places to Allah SWT is a place of worship.

“The MJC wants to congratulate the Mowbray maqbara for the establishment of the salaah khana. We know that this environment will be a great benefit to the community. This gives the ones who visit the maqbara a space to either make salah-tul-janaaza or use the space to recite Quran, reflect or supplicate to Allah SWT,” explained Fataar.

The salaah facility is located at the Administration block near gate 1 of the cemetery.

Photos: Faizal Sayed

VOC