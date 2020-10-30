Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan at State Capture Commission

Share this article

















Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane is on Friday morning expected to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Commission Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg.

The commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled this week that Moyane may cross-examine Gordhan, subject to certain conditions.

His questions will relate to Gordhan’s allegation that the laying of criminal charges against him was motivated by Moyane’s malicious pursuit of state capture objectives.

Moyane’s lawyers had pleaded for an unconditional cross-examination, claiming that Gordhan’s allegation was unsubstantiated.

Analysts say the cross-examination is likely to be intense for everyone, particularly the allegations and the focus of the questions.

Gordhan implicated Monyane earlier at the Commission in 2018.

He alleged that Moyane was incompetent in how he ran SARS.

Gordhan also accused Moyane of acting to serve the State capture agenda.

Monyane instituted criminal charges against Gordhan.

Share this article

















[Source: SABC News]