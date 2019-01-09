Mozambican ex-finance minister back in court over R2bn secret loans

Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019.

Chang is back at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Chang was arrested at O.R Tambo International Airport on December 29th over alleged secret loans to Mozambican state companies totalling R2-billion.

He made a brief appearance on Tuesday and his lawyers argue that his detention on a United States extradition request was illegal.

Since his arrest, three former employees of Credit Suisse bank have also been arrested in London.

U.S. authorities accuse Chang, who was finance minister between 2005 and 2015 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

[Source: SABC]

