Mpox is now on the rise as the World Health Organisation declars a public health emergency of international concern

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Mpox is now on the rise as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern. Early reports revealed that Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said at least 14 African countries, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, have reported Mpox outbreaks.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, Dr Angelique Coetzee explained the nature of the disease from a medical perspective.

“In South Africa, it is important to note there are two clayds, of which clayd one B is currently a problem. It is not in South Africa – it is the West African side, more in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, clayd two B is in South Africa, which is also associated with multiple country outbreaks,” explained Coetzee. “There is a difference between the two: clayd two B is spreading but it does not spread as fast as clayd one B,” clarified Coetzee.

*Take a listen further as she delves into a discussion around this matter.

Photo: Pexels