MPs to debate President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

Members of Parliament of both Houses will on Wednesday debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Last week, Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President said his plan could unlock more than R1 trillion in investment over the next four years and create more than 800 000 jobs.

He also announced a three-month extension of the special R350 COVID-19 fund.

Meanwhile, last week, some opposition parties in Parliament gave a lukewarm reaction to President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan.

The parties said the economic recovery plan was an old plan which was not been implemented in the past.

But some have welcomed Ramaphosa’s commitment in fighting corruption and allowing law enforcement agencies space to work without political interference, they are not enthusiastic about the announced measures.

Source: SABC News