MP’s to debate SONA

Members of Parliament will debate president Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall today and tomorrow.

The president’s speech last week Thursday drew mixed reactions from political parties, economists, and unions.

DA leader John Steenhuisen questioned why Ramaphosa failed to mention plans to help learners catch up on time lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the president passed a motion of no confidence on himself by shifting the government’s responsibility of job creation to the private sector. Ramaphosa will give his response on Wednesday.

VOC