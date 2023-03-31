Muay Thai fighter Ebrahim turns pro

Share this article

By Feroz Shaik

Muay Thai fighter Mujahied Ebrahim last year achieved his dream of becoming a professional fighter in Thailand, the Mecca of Muay Thai fighting.

Having a love for sport from a very young age, Ebrahim started off with Japanese Jujitsu before being introduced to Muay Thai by a friend.

“One of my friends messaged me to come to the gym and try out Muay Thai. I was curious as I watched those movies on E-tv and after a few kicks, I was convinced that this is what I want to do,” he added.

Muay Thai, also referred to as Thai boxing started in the 16th century when the heads of two clans fought each other to resolve issues.

“I played soccer and rugby as well as my father was a rugby player but because my name is Mujahied and Mujahied as a fighter sounded good. After a few sessions I realized that this is what I love,” he said.

The month-long visit which included a rigorous training routine saw him fight one of his scheduled two fights. After being knocked out by his opponent from Uzbekistan in the first round, Ebrahim got up and responded, winning by a technical knockout (TKO) in the second round.

“I always wanted to turn pro and always put it on hold. Alhumdulillah, I can always praise Allah and Allah pushed me in that direction. I got invited and said this is my chance. I stayed for a month and got to know and learn a lot,” said Ebrahim.

While he awaits confirmation of his next professional fight, Ebrahim will continue growing his gym Fitness Revolution based at 468 Imam Haron Road in Lansdowne. The gym caters for Muay Thai, Brazilian Jujitsu, Mixed martial arts, aerobics for females and has a females only section as well. The gym also caters for fitness and kids’ classes.

Photo supplied