The VOC annual live Muharram Khatamal Quran programme starts on Saturday 14 August at 6 PM.
Presenter: 6PM-9PM Muhammed Sheikh
Presenter: 9pm-12pm Rajie Devajie
JUZ 1-4 Moulana Saleem Peck along with some of his colleagues
Juz 5 – Qari Muhammed Sheikh
SUNDAY 15th AUGUST
Presenter: Riedwaan Ahmed
Juz 6- Qari Garieth Williams
Juz 7-10 Sheigh Ighsaan Davids and Students
MONDAY 16TH AUGUST 2021
PRESENTER:
JUZ 11-15 – BROWN BROTHERS
TUESDAY 17TH AUGUST 2021
Presenter:
Juz 16-20 – Sheigh Ibrahiem floris + Haafith Muahmmed Amien Floris + students
WEDNESDAY 18th August 2021
Presenter: Shahieda Carlie
Juz 21 -22 Forbes Brothers
Juz 23 Sheigh Alie Davids
Juz 24-25- Imam Fahiem Isaacs
Thursday 19TH August 2021
Presenter: Naeim
Juz 26-28 – The Leak Brothers
Juz 29 –Haafith Ihsan Basserdien
Juz 30 Haafith Muhammed Ali Frydie
CLOSING NASEEGHA- IMAM FAHIEM ISAACS