Muharram Khatamal Quran programme

The VOC annual live Muharram Khatamal Quran programme starts on Saturday 14 August at 6 PM.

Presenter: 6PM-9PM Muhammed Sheikh

Presenter: 9pm-12pm Rajie Devajie

JUZ 1-4 Moulana Saleem Peck along with some of his colleagues

Juz 5 – Qari Muhammed Sheikh

 

SUNDAY 15th AUGUST

Presenter: Riedwaan Ahmed

Juz 6- Qari Garieth Williams

Juz 7-10 Sheigh Ighsaan Davids and Students

 

MONDAY 16TH AUGUST 2021

PRESENTER:

JUZ 11-15 – BROWN BROTHERS

TUESDAY 17TH AUGUST 2021

Presenter:

Juz 16-20 – Sheigh Ibrahiem floris + Haafith Muahmmed Amien Floris + students

 

WEDNESDAY 18th August 2021

Presenter: Shahieda Carlie

Juz 21 -22 Forbes Brothers

Juz 23 Sheigh Alie Davids

Juz 24-25- Imam Fahiem Isaacs

 

Thursday 19TH August 2021

Presenter: Naeim

Juz 26-28 – The Leak Brothers

Juz 29 –Haafith Ihsan Basserdien

Juz 30 Haafith Muhammed Ali Frydie

 

CLOSING NASEEGHA- IMAM FAHIEM ISAACS

 


