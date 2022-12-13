Muizenberg Beach partially closed after sewer pump station fault

Share this article

An electrical fault at a sewer pump station has prompted city authorities to temporarily close a section of Muizenberg Beach on the False Bay coastline to the public.

“The temporary closure is due to an electrical failure at Clifton Road sewer pump station caused by a faulty ultrasonic device impacting on the mouth of the Zandvlei. The issue at the pump station has since been resolved and the pump station is operating normally,” the city said on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, city health authorities advised the beach be closed between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach until further notice.

Various departments were activated to respond to the incident and carry out repairs at the pump station.

“City health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines,” the city said.

“In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice. This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.

“Health warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.”

Source: TimesLive