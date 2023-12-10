Multi-Disciplinary team created to tackle crime in the Cape Flats

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In response to ongoing gang violence and crime plaguing the Cape Flats, the Western Cape Government has taken a proactive step by establishing a multi-disciplinary task force dedicated to addressing crime in high-risk areas such as Hanover Park.

Speaking on the VOC Sunday Live show on Sunday morning, Landsdowne Community Police Forum (CPF) chairman, Rafique Foflonker said that the area-based teams are a group of government and non-governmental organizations from different safety structures and entities that are able to contribute additional safety measures in high-risk areas.

He explained the initiative brings together various entities such as law enforcement, the department of health, correctional services, CPF’s, and neighbourhood watches, among others.

Foflonker stressed:

“The violence in these areas are major problems so a lot more of these projects are highly necessary.” “Hanover Park is gripped by fear and violence. There are so many people in the community that leave for work in the morning that don’t even know they will make it home safely in the evening.”

Meanwhile, he highlighted the need to address the root causes of these issues as well as the need for additional counselling and support structures.

“These initiatives are all good and well, but we need to address the root causes.

“One of the main things that are lacking in these communities is counselling and support services for victims of crime.”

He noted that many residents are intimidated by the governmental structures that are in place, therefore are reluctant to approach these services for help.

“There’s a great need for civilian structures that will assist and support victims of crime.”

Foflonker also pointed out that there is a need to shift public perceptions and sentiments of law enforcement and the police.

“We have to turn the tide on these negative sentiments towards the police.” “It’s a big task to convince the public that there are good police officers.”

He noted that for every bad or corrupt police officer there are several good officers that are doing their best to rid the country of crime.

“We need to embrace the good police officers so that they can help us get rid of the bad and corrupt.”

He also stressed that young people should not be discouraged to join the police based on what they see in the media.

“It’s good to have these conversations and tell the youth that there’s nothing wrong with becoming a police officer.”

Meanwhile, he also emphasized that there aren’t enough resources to address certain issues and stated that there’s a huge disparity regarding where resources should be and where it is allocated within the country.

“The resource allocation is definite problem for us, it’s not being addressed fast enough.” “The influx of new officers is too little to address the number of issues we have within our communities.”

