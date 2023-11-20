Multi-faith clergy unite, advocate for closure of Israeli Embassy

Share this article

Clergy from different faiths were united in their call for the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa. Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders have called for freedom in Palestine and for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face the International Criminal Court.

They gathered at St. George’s Cathedral for the memorial service of the slain Gift of the Givers regional head, Ahmed Abbasi, in Gaza. Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, via a recorded message, has thanked the congregation for honouring a man they did not know.

The St George’s Cathedral is well known for always providing a platform for all religions. For years, leaders from different faiths have used this podium to spread a message of tolerance and unity.

“This evening is a highlight for 2023 when people from different faiths could come together to honour a great man. The world needs to take action. We thank South Africa, a small country, that is brave enough and bold enough to stand against everyone else,” says Sooliman.

The common theme in all the contributions was a call for an end to the killings in Israel’s onslaught on the Palestine conflict. A representative for Jews for Palestine has honoured Ahmed Abbasi for the sacrifice he made.

“The bombs that killed them were not dropped in our name. We will continue to speak up. South African Jews for a free Palestine,” says Megan Choritz.

Source: SABC NEWS