From the news desk

Murder accused teen due to appear in Blue Downs Magistrate court

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL

A 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of Warren and Arlene Lucas is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The pair, both aged 37, were found in their Brackenfell home early March, with multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

The teen is believed to be a family member who now faces two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric hospital for mental observation at his last court appearance.

He is being presented by prominent criminal lawyer, William Booth.  

VOC


