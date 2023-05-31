Murder rates statistics in Western Cape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The latest crime statistics were released by the South African Police Service (SAPS), yesterday. According to the statistics, the murder rate in the country increased by 206 cases and stands at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagan Allen, spoke to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, about the latest crime stats.

“As per the crime stats, the Western Cape had a 14.1% reduction in the murder rate, which is the highest in the entire country,” said Allen. He further states that this decrease represents 143 fewer people murdered compared to the previous quarter.

According to Allen, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), officers have been deployed to 13 of the most dangerous precincts in the province. “We have seen in five of these hotspot areas, there have been increases in the murder rate. These areas include Delft, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, and Philippi East. We are examining the evidence and better ways to deploy our LEAP officers,” he told the provincial commission.

According to Allen, they are in talks with neighbourhood watches and Community Policing Forums (CPFs) to decrease murder rates in these hotspots.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay