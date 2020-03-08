Murdered UCT student Uyinene’s family suing SA Post Office

Share this article

















The family of murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the SA Post Office after employee Luyanda Botha killed her at one of its branches in Cape Town.

The SA Post Office’s acting CEO, Ivumile Nongogo confirmed it received a claim from the Mrwetyana family, which was being looked at by lawyers.

Nongogo refused to comment further.

SABC reported that family spokesperson Thembelani Mrwetyana said the family had taken this step because Botha was employed by the post office despite his criminal record and knowledge of it by officials. The information was not conveyed to the executive or the board.

“We had a look at circumstances surrounding this terrible ordeal. One, it happened within a state institution building that is the South African Post Office.

“Two, the perpetrator is an employee of the state and then thirdly and more concerning for us, is that the South African Post Office actually knew that the perpetrator at one point was at loggerheads with the law, and yet still they decided to employ him,” the SABC’s report said.

Botha is currently serving life in prison after pleading guilty to raping and killing Uyinene.

He received a life sentence for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape, and five years for defeating the ends of justice. The five-year sentence will run concurrently, and he will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Uyinene was raped and murdered on August 24 when she went to fetch a parcel at Clareinch Post Office.

Her remains were found days later in Lingelethu West, burnt and buried in a shallow grave.

Botha had a conviction relating to a 1998 carjacking for which he received an eight-year sentence, of which five were served and three suspended.

According to the police, he had also had an attempted rape case laid against him, which was subsequently withdrawn.

