Music event ends after man killed on dance floor

Organisers of the Ipotsoyi Spring Festival, Groove Afrika, announced the festival will be discontinued following the murder of a 21-year-old man at the event.

The man from Eerste River was shot dead at the Cape Town Ostrich Farm in Philadelphia, where the music event was being staged. The event was ended prematurely after the incident.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident was reported and said a case of murder is being investigated.

“According to reports, police responded to the shooting incident at Vanschoordrift Road, Ostrich Farm, Philadelphia. On their arrival, police officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his body. No one has been arrested,” said Rwexana.

After releasing a statement on the event’s Facebook page, patrons slammed organisers for the security shortcomings.

Groove Afrika said the five-year-old annual event would be discontinued in light of the murder because it did not reflect their vision for the event.

The event was scheduled to take place between noon and midnight on Saturday, with local artists including AKA, Kwesta, Shekhinah, Busiswa and A-Reece.

Groove Afrika’s statement read: “The shutdown was due to a tragic incident which took place within the confines of the event which resulted in a fatality.

“iPotsoyi has been Cape Town’s most iconic event for the past five years boasting the best artists that Cape Town and the country has to offer on its grand platform.

“Our core mission statement has always been that of an inclusive and joyful event, unifying the city through the love of music.

“Over the years we have used one of the nation’s most reputable safety and security companies to ensure full compliance with the Sports and Recreation Mass Gathering Act and all the requirements of the Cape Town Events Office and the city services.

“iPotsoyi is not iPotsoyi if it is costing lives. It is unfortunate that after the turn of events our vision has been lost; a vision which seeks to bring people together peacefully through the love of music.”

“With heavy hearts we have taken the decision to discontinue this event series,” Groove Afrika said.

Share this article











Comments

comments