Musical artist Maher Zain forms part of the thousands of volunteers to assist in the earthquakes in Turkey

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Musical artist Maher Zain forms part of the thousands of volunteers to assist in the fatal earthquakes in Turkey, according to TRT World. Currently, the death toll in Turkey alone has exceeded 31 600. Furthermore, Maher Zain told on the ground reporter that witnessing the scene at first hand does not do justice to social media accounts of events. He added: “What hurts the most are famalies waiting next to demolished building for good news, or at least waiting to get their family members out so they can give them an honourable burial,” he told an on the ground TRT reporter.

In an unrelated event, Gaza donates blood to assist people injured in the earthquakes that devastated Syria and Turkey. The campaign is a part of a solidarity effort run by Palestinian volunteers, according to Naglaa al-Ghalayini, the coordinator for the Al-Amal charity for orphans. Al-Ghalayini claimed that the purpose of the gathering was to solidify the notion that the Arab and Islamic worlds are one. He claims that the action is an act of loyalty to everyone who supports Gaza and the Palestinian cause.

Photo: Pexels