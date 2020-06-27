Muslim community mourns loss of community and sports icon, Boeta Omar

Share this article

















The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another stalwart of the Muslim community in Cape Town – local businessman and community worker Omar Majiet, the chairman of the Belgravia Islamic Society. Majiet, 70 years old, passed away on Friday, sadly four days after his wife Maryam. Both husband and wife had battled COVID-19. He was laid to rest on Friday evening.

Speaking to VOC, his distraught daughter Tasneem, who is currently in isolation, said her father was “a real family man and community person”. Friends and family describe him as a loyal, hard-working generous, empathetic and a selfless individual, who always put others needs above his own.

“He spent most of his days at the masjid and was actively involved in community projects. He was a very caring, kind and compassionate person. He always went the extra mile for his siblings and his children,” said a tearful Tasneem.

From humble beginnings as a fruit and vegetable vendor, the Belgravia resident’s tenacity and perseverance saw the growth of many other businesses. His food trading business at sporting events has now become a family business, run by his children. Tasneem said her father had imparted wonderful gems of wisdom and life lessons she would carry with her forever.

“He taught us to have the utmost respect for others. He reminded us to always be together as a family. He always taught us to never think we are better than others and to always help others when we can.”

Condolences messages have streamed in from local organisations who worked closely with him. The Belgravia Islamic Society said in a statement Boeta Omar was always at the frontline in the service of the masjid and madrassah.

“He was father to us all, a man whose entire life revolved around the house of Allah. He selflessly sacrificed his time for the upkeep of our masjid. There is yet to be a man to fill the huge role Boeta Omar played in our community,” said the society.

Boeta Omar was a community and sports leader of note. He was the former chairman of the Baltic Rangers FC and the general manager of Santos FC for many years. Many former soccer players have shared their memories with him.

Sad sad days. We have lost another loved one. Mr Omar Majiet former Santos FC General Manager has passed away yesterday… Posted by Santos Football Club – The People's Team on Friday, 26 June 2020

All of us at AWA are saddened to hear of the passing of Omar and Mariam Majiet.Fans will remember Omar for being a… Posted by AWA – Africa Wrestling Alliance on Saturday, 27 June 2020

This Covid-19 knows no bounderies. I am saddened to hear of the passing of Omar Majiet, a community and sports leader of… Posted by Noore Nacerodien on Friday, 26 June 2020

The businessman was a close associate of VOC and had been a benefactor to many of the station’s charity and community outreach events over the years.

“He never said no to all our events such as the Golden Hour Luncheon, Pink Hijab Day, Ramadhan kiddies project and numerous other OBs. He always supplied us with gifts and food to distribute. He was a truly generous and selfless person and we are so grateful to have had this close association with him over the years,” said VOC management.

Boeta Omar and aunty Maryam leave behind four devastated children and five grandchildren.

May Allah SWT grant Boeta Omar and Aunty Maryam a high place in Jannah Ameen and may Allah be pleased with them. Our duas are with the Majiet family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments