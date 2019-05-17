Muslim Hands fills 18 aid containers for Syria

It was all hands on deck at the iconic Zeenatul Islam Masjid in Muir Street in District Six this afternoon for the packing of the final relief aid container destined for Syria. Humanitarian organisation Muslim Hands has been spearheading the Big Aid Convoy effort to send relief to millions of Syrian refugees and with the support of masajid around Cape Town, tons of rice and flour has been collected.

This Ramadan, for the second year running, South Africans have donated generously by filling 18 containers – 8 from Cape Town, 4 from Durban and 6 from Johannesburg.

It comes amid a growing crisis in war-stricken Syria with an estimated 13.1 million people currently in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 5.6 million Syrians have fled their country as refugees, and another 6.2 million people are displaced within Syria.

Muslim Hand’s coordinator Sheikh Hishaam Peck has thanked everyone who contributed.

