Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Muslim leaders denounce court decriminalizing Jewish prayer at Al Aqsa masjid

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Officials in Muslim countries including Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia have joined Palestine in their denouncement of a recent court ruling decriminalizing Jewish prayer at the al-Aqsa masjid.
It came in response to a ruling in favour of Rabbi Aryeh Lippo, who legally contested a two week ban imposed by police regarding his visits to the masjid. Jerusalem Magistrates’ Court Justice Bilha Yahalom said it could not be a “criminal act” if the prayers remained silent, as it would not violate police instructions.
The Waqf Islamic affairs council however deemed it a ‘provocation’, given a long standing agreement that only Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa, with it being Islam’s third holiest site, while Jews worship at the nearby Western Wall. The Temple Movement welcomed decision as the first official ruling that states Jews have full right to pray at Masjid al-Aqsa.
The Hamas movement however deemed it a “clear declaration of war” and a “blatant aggression against the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque”. Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev is also quoted warning that a shift in the status quo would “endanger the public peace”.
VOCfm

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.