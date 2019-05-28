Muslim learners will not write exams on Eid day: WCED

Muslim learners in the Western Cape will not write examinations on the day of Eid ul-Fitr. This was the reassurance given by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), following the uproar surrounding a letter sent by Laerskool De Waveren Primary School in Ruiterwacht to parents, which has gone viral on social media. The letter states that since the majority of learners are of the Christian faith, the school would close on Ascension Day on the 30 May. However, Muslim learners will have to write their exams on the day of Eid on 5 June and but will be allowed to leave once they have completed their paper.

A concerned Muslim parent alerted the school and WCED to the matter, questioning why Muslim learners should have to miss the sacred Eid morning prayer or risk a zero grading for the exam.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department has since intervened and asked the school to retract the letter. Furthermore, the school will not write any examinations on the 5 June. The school has indicated that they will reissue a new letter indicating that the examinations have been rescheduled for that date.

“Muslim learners will now rightfully be able to celebrate Eid,” said Hammond.

She added that the WCED has on numerous occasions communicated to schools that they should consider the religious holidays when scheduling their examination timetable.

“It is not uncommon, however, for schools to close a school on account of a religious holiday, for example Eid or Ascension day. In the case where a school may have the majority of Muslim learners, the school may apply to close officially on Eid,” she explained.

School Governing Bodies may exercise the right to close their school (with application) on two days annually allocated for Sport and Culture. Schools may use these days for religious commemorations only where the majority of learners are members of the faith in question.”

The WCED has made it clear that minority religious groups within a school community should not, however, be disadvantaged in any way.

“Learners that exercise world religions, and are a minority of the school, can celebrate published religious holidays. Assessments such as examinations or tests should not be administered on days that they are absent for a religious holiday,” said Hammond.

In terms of regulations, teachers are obliged to request to take leave should they wish to celebrate published religious days that fall in term time, except where the school is closed on the basis of an application from the School Governing Body. VOC

