Muslim organisation takes KZN school to court over suspending student for growing a beard

The South African Muslim Network (SAMNET) says that people shouldn’t have to resort to the courts in order to have their religious practices respected.

This was in response to a Grade 11 Greytown High School, in KwaZulu-Natal, pupil who was suspended for growing a beard for religious purposes.

A beard is said to be considered a symbol of devotion for Muslim men.

SAMNET chairperson Dr Faisal Suliman says that the practice is nothing new and there has been schools that allowed it.

“It’s a pity that the school has chosen to go this route. This is a well established Islamic principle that some Muslim males of a certain age do need to grow a beard and there is enough precedent with other schools. Legislation is on the side of the boy but we shouldn’t be having to go that route to take the school to court. The fact is some of these schools have been mono-religious, mono-racial, and mono-cultural, things have changed.”

Source: SABC News


