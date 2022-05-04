Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Muslim, Orthodox Christian graves vandalised in Sweden

At least 20 graves belonging to Muslims and Orthodox Christians were vandalised in a cemetery in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, local media reported Monday, says Anadolu Agency.

Many tombstones were also scrawled with red paint by unidentified people at Ostra Cemetery, reported Swedish public broadcaster SVT, citing police spokesperson Nils Norling.

The Swedish SvD newspaper reported that around 20 graves were damaged and Muslims who wanted to pray for their deceased relatives on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr noticed the incident and informed the police.

Swedish police said they did not have any information about the perpetrators of the incident and asked eyewitnesses to contact them.

Source: Middle East Monitor


