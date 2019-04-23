Muslim relief NGO’s respond swiftly to KZN floods

Relief aid organisations are rushing to assist the victims of a devastating flood in Kwa Zulu Natal, which has so far claimed the lives of 23 people. Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the eThekwini municipality, with many homes, buildings and landmarks damaged by the force of the water.

The municipality said there were many collapsed walls, mud slides and roads, storm water drains and sewerage lines that have been flooded. Parts of KZN are experiencing power outages due to the severe weather conditions. Authorities reported that 2000 emergency calls had been logged since Monday night. The army has been called in to assist with removing victims trapped by the rising waters.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers chartered a helicopter to assess the extent of the impact of flooding. The NGO is due to distribute blankets, plastic sheeting, new clothing, shoes, food, baby milk, linen, dishes, stationery, diapers, sanitary pads, school clothing and other relevant items. Anyone in need of assistance can call Gift of the Givers toll free number 0800786911.

In the past 24 hours, Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, has also been battered by heavy rains and localised flooding, leading to large-scale evacuations. The Mzimvubu River – which burst its banks on Monday – has been particularly hard-hit by flash flooding.

The Darul Ihsan Relief Team volunteers have provided some 200 displaced people with mattresses and meals in Port St Johns.

“Provisions of meals shall continue today and further outreach is being planned as the number of people in need of assistance and refuge is expected to rise over the next 24 hours,” said the relief organisation.

“Many residents in the area are still trapped by the flash floods.”

The Al-Imdaad Foundation teams are currently on the ground with eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and Disaster Management Authorities in Durban to assess the damage caused by the extensive. Teams will be distributing blankets and mattresses for families who have been displaced by the floods. Teams in the Eastern Cape have also been responding to needs of flood-affected victims in Port Saint Johns.

The community is urged to make contributions to assist with the relief missions:

Al Imdaad

First National Bank

Acc name: Al-Imdaad Foundation

Account Number: 62102373206

Branch code: 220325

Reference: SA Flood Relief (Lillah/Sadaqah ONLY)

Forward proof of payment to donations@alimdaad.com

Darul Ihsaan

Call 031 577 7868 or 072 206 5459

