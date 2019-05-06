Voice of the Cape
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called Tarawih the night before the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 5

Muslims around the world mark first day of Ramadan

By on International, News

Muslims around the world are marking the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan. Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends.

Muslims pray at Turkish Ulu Mosque in Utrecht, The Netherlands

A vendor in Afghanistan prepares sweets for iftaar.

Muslims pray inside a Mosque in North Sumatra, Indonesia. The country is home to the world’s largest Muslim population.

Muslims in Sarajevo release sky lanterns to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

Shoppers in Amman, Jordan, walk past a giant crescent moon and other light decorations.

Muslim students in Indonesia read copies of the Quran on the first day of the holy month.

Muslims in Iraq pray on the first day of Ramadan

