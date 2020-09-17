Muslims urged to return to masjid, as restrictions eased

Share this article

















With the relaxation of regulations under level one of the lock-down, the Muslim Judicial Council has urged the community to return to masajid for prayer. The ulema body says it welcomes the increase in the numbers permitted for closed gatherings, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night. The MJC says this will alleviate some of the challenges faced by Masajid for the Jumu’ah.

“The MJC welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the country’s transition to level one lockdown. The MJC reminds the community to continue adhering to the lockdown regulations as outlined by the government and to remain disciplined in its application,” said MJC second deputy president Shaykh Riad Fataar.

Masajid with adequate spacing are now allowed to have a maximum of 250 persons (with social distancing). A maximum of 500 persons with social distancing is now permitted for outside gatherings in an area big enough to accommodate such a gathering.

The basic safety regulations employed at Masajid must remain in place, this would include:

No wudu facilities to be accessed at Masajid

Wearing of Masks

Bringing personal prayer mats

Social distancing and no socializing in and outside of the Masjid

Windows are to remain open.

Registering of congregant’s temperature and hand sanitizers.