Mustadafin Foundation appeals for assistance after dozens displaced in Lost City blaze

The Mustadafin foundation has requested the public to assist several Tafelsig families affected by a devastating fire.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says five stations were dispatched to the blaze which erupted along Doreen and Moira Close(s), Lost City. Three formal dwellings and five informal structures were destroyed, displacing 50 people.

Officials extinguished the fire after 12pm. Carelse says three women suffered from smoke inhalation but declined hospitalization.

The Mustadafin Foundation’s Gaironeesa Johnston says the families lost everything. Any assistance, such as blankets, clothing, household items etc, is welcomed.

VOC