Mustadafin stands against gender-based violence

“I was beaten into a pulp by my drunk husband. I sat in silence for years because I was scared he’d leave us.” These are the words of a woman who stayed with an abusive husband for the sake of her child.

The 16 Days of Activism for Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children runs from 25 November to 10 December 2022. Once again, Mustadafin Foundation is at the forefront in raising awareness on GBV, educating our communities, and prodiving safe channels for victims to speak up and seek support.

This GBV campaign was initiated in 1991 and coordinated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership, the campaign celebrates its 31 anniversary this year.

In recognition of this campaign and to bring attention to GBV, Mustadafin will be partnering with various community organisations to utilise the 16 days to highlight this scurge that seems not to come to an end but is rather growing in paralyzing our communities. During the 16 days, Mustadafin will host a programme that includes placard demonstrations on various main roads, marches to SAPS stations. Mustadafin’s program will also focus on men taking responsibility to support and protect children and women within their own communities.

Statistics from Quarter One Crime 2022/2023 indicate that from April to June 2022, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa. Over 11 000 assault GBV cases, with female victims, were opened with the police. A futher 1 670 such cases involved children.

The director of Mustadafin Foundation, Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, said, “This year, our focus is not only on violence against women and children; we are focusing on men as well. We often overlook that everyone is susceptible to violence, regardless of their gender or age. We deal with numerous violent cases throughout the year, be it women, men or children.”

“Education remains the key focus of the Foundation and during the 16-days of Activism period we will create more heighten awarenes on domestic violence and other social ills, health and safety issues.”

“We plea to all South Africans to advocate peace in their homes not only for 16 days, but for 365 days. Without education, support and commitment, gender-based violence will not stop,” says Johnstone-Cassiem.

For more information on any of the programmes or to donate, please contact Mustadafin Foundation on 021-633-0010 or visit their website at www.mustadafin.org.za. Join their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MustadafinFoundation.

Source: Mustafin Foundation

Photo: Pexel