Mustadafin suffers major blow after robbery

The Mustadafin Foundation has suffered a major setback after a robbery this weekend left its Lansdowne centre damaged. Burglars entered through the roof and stole pre-Eid food parcels and copper, resulting in the pipes being cut. This led to severe flooding in the centre which damaged office equipment and hundreds of food stock items. The cost of the damaged is estimated at R70 000 and is a massive blow to the organisation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The water seeped through the bags, which affected the sugar, mielie meal, maize meal, rice and split peas. The amount of damage has been shocking to see,” said director Gaironesa Johnstone.

“The water was below our knees and the paint literally came off. Blankets were wet and we had to get rid of so many necessities.”

Johnstone said it was disheartening that crimes are being perpetrated against organisations doing community upliftment or charity work. She believes the community at large needs to do more to fight crime, gang violence and substance abuse.

“It’s not just Mustadafin. One organisation down the road collecting clothing for the poor was burnt down, because of a thief that used a lighter to break in and threw it down. So much damage is done in our community because parents are not taking responsibility for our children. Imams, priests, community leaders and parents must take a stand. We must play our role…not just the police.”

A case of burglary has been opened but they are still waiting for the Phillipi SAPS to issue them with a case number in order to proceed with an insurance claim. The police station could not be reached for comment.

At this stage, there is an urgent need for financial assistance for the organisation to be able to purchase ingredients to cook food for thousands of people on Eid Day.

“Whether it is in cash and kind, we appeal to the community to assist us, so we can help our community on Eid.”

To drop off donations or cash, visit 30 Turfhall Road Lansdowne or contact 021 633 0010 / 60 / 99

For efts / deposits:

Mustadafin Foundation

Standard Bank

Branch code: 025909

Account: 072 778 8377

Also visit www.mustadafin.org.za.

VOC

