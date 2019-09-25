Mutton, beef producer prices decrease

Share this article

















The Red Meat Producer’s Organisation (RMPO) says the producer prices of mutton and beef have decreased.

RMPO Chairperson, Koos van der Ryst says lamb is currently more than 15 % lower than a year ago. He says a kilogram of Class A lamb is produced at R79. 18, including VAT.

Beef producer prices for Class A beef are R52. 87 per kilo. Van der Ryst says this is in contrast to price increases for bread, fish, fruit and vegetables over the past year.

Van der Ryst says beef and lamb prices in South Africa are 30% lower than the world standard. He has appealed to the trade to pass on the benefit of the lower producer prices to consumers.

